StakedZEN Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 18th. Over the last week, StakedZEN has traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $4,537.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.45 or 0.00165382 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00040328 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.36 or 0.00105188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.83 or 0.00147673 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,792.55 or 1.00244251 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003147 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 30,697 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

