Stakinglab (LABX) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.00

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $1,024.12 and approximately $1.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded 22.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Stakinglab alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00023588 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003124 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001623 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002901 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000982 BTC.

About Stakinglab

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Stakinglab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stakinglab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.