Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 264,700 shares, a drop of 38.2% from the June 15th total of 428,400 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th.

SMP traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $43.15. 84,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,242. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $55.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.50 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.43. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $1,417,500.00. Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total transaction of $237,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 320,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,225,649. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,797,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 3,917.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,607 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

