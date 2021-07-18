Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $88,104.00

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00001049 BTC on exchanges. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $2.55 million and $88,104.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00039093 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.94 or 0.00101291 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00146819 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,640.60 or 1.00339258 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,682,432 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

