Starbase (STAR) Price Hits $0.0058

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 20.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $1,174.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00048949 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00013985 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $255.94 or 0.00806903 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC.

About Starbase

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. Starbase’s official website is starbase.co . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Starbase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starbase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.