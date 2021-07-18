Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,280,000 shares, an increase of 37.7% from the June 15th total of 4,560,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

In other news, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica sold 38,000 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $1,014,220.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 929,316 shares in the company, valued at $24,803,444.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,275 shares of Starwood Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total value of $541,599.75. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of STWD stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.58. 2,081,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,761,317. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm had revenue of $287.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.67%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

