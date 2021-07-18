Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) Short Interest Update

Steel Partners Holdings L.P. (NYSE:SPLP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,200 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the June 15th total of 25,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 51,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, SVP Gordon A. Walker bought 12,500 shares of Steel Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.48 per share, for a total transaction of $268,500.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,704. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gordon A. Walker purchased 15,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.63 per share, for a total transaction of $408,003.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,124. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 57.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Steel Partners by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Steel Partners by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 76,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,262 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Steel Partners by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 125,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 16,790 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 771,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,611,000 after acquiring an additional 87,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Steel Partners by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPLP traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company had a trading volume of 23,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.20. Steel Partners has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The conglomerate reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $314.49 million for the quarter.

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management, logistics, direct marketing, banking, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, and Financial Services segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

