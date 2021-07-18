Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 17,827 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,148 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,827 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $7,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 254,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,919,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 50.4% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 100.5% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 11,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.7% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 13,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $138.90. 4,109,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,572,896. The company has a market capitalization of $124.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $105.92 and a 1-year high of $152.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.50.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

