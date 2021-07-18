Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,399 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,282,000 after buying an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $72,694,000 after buying an additional 19,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Walmart by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,206,574 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $163,889,000 after buying an additional 86,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. increased their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.87.

Shares of Walmart stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $141.56. 6,031,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,690,273. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $396.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total transaction of $82,999,211.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,696,394.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 1,250 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Insiders have sold 28,602,603 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,510,351 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.