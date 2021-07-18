Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Buys 7,658 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after acquiring an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,012,719,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 18.1% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,285,244 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,288,638,000 after buying an additional 1,579,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,257,145,000 after buying an additional 173,374 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 24.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,960,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,247,898,000 after buying an additional 1,930,835 shares during the period. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMUS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.17.

In related news, CFO Peter Osvaldik sold 15,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.59, for a total transaction of $2,325,072.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,281,101.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.33, for a total transaction of $1,443,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,997,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 139,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,429,106 over the last 90 days. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.41. 2,476,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,714,712. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.27. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.00 and a 12-month high of $150.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

