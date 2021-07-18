Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 218.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,195 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,627 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,415 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the first quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 21,316 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

SBUX stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.73. 5,024,843 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,125,388. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $73.21 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.18. The company has a market cap of $139.78 billion, a PE ratio of 141.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

