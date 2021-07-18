Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,276 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises approximately 1.1% of Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fusion Capital LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 584 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Netflix by 282.7% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 86,394 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,066,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Netflix by 325.6% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,830 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 110.1% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $11,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $12.64 on Friday, reaching $530.31. 3,442,101 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,633. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The firm has a market cap of $235.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $508.87.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 34.47% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.5 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of Netflix from $670.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.67.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

