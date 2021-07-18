Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,383 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.59. 23,386,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,217,164. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.29 and a twelve month high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

