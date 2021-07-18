Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 95.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,124 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,936 shares during the quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 71.4% during the first quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 7.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 16.1% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth $2,084,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,983,689,479.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,131,777 shares of company stock valued at $259,355,427. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $232.46. 2,229,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,214,130. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $239.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.87.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

