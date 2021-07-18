Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HD. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 14,235 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.3% in the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 33.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Kidder Stephen W lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.0% in the first quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 33,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,368,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $513,478.08. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,623,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579,050. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

