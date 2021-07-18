Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,632 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 210.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,632 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 19,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

Shares of ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $116.53. 7,648,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,101,367. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $159.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.