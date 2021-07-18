Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,911 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,911 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $207.95. 4,368,752 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,871,297. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.82. The company has a market capitalization of $113.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.21 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total transaction of $1,887,178.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.