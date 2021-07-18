Step Finance (STEP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $279,503.00

Step Finance (CURRENCY:STEP) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Step Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000594 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Step Finance has traded down 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. Step Finance has a total market cap of $748,897.79 and $279,503.00 worth of Step Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00100379 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.37 or 0.00146862 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,490.09 or 0.99726507 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003167 BTC.

Step Finance’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Step Finance’s official Twitter account is @stepfinance_

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Step Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Step Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Step Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

