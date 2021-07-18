Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Short Interest Update

Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 853,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder Paul J. Isaac sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $14,500,000.00. Corporate insiders own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,241,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,784,000 after purchasing an additional 138,276 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Stereotaxis by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,837,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,069,000 after acquiring an additional 73,222 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 80.3% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,626,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after acquiring an additional 724,258 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 10.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 831,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 77,766 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in Stereotaxis by 4.4% in the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 675,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 28,379 shares during the period. 57.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STXS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $11.00 price target (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Stereotaxis in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Stereotaxis from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stereotaxis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.00. 238,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 472,693. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.87. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.99 million, a PE ratio of -89.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems for use in hospital's interventional surgical suite to improve the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease in the United States and internationally. Its RMN systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

