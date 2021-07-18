stETH (Lido) (STETH) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $1.27 billion and $43.84 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for $1,978.90 or 0.06244739 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00039577 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00101772 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00148506 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,724.60 or 1.00112155 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 644,121 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.