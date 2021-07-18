stETH Price Tops $704.92 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One stETH coin can now be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00040014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.48 or 0.00102132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00148415 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,831.81 or 1.00105820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003146 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

