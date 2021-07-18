Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 10,823 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 161.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $74.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.65. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52-week low of $46.68 and a 52-week high of $82.27.

