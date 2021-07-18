Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 6,902 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Luminar Technologies were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,949,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $504,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $18.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.80. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.80.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 22,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, for a total transaction of $499,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell sold 10,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $220,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

