Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 710 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $267.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $255.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $214.88 and a one year high of $295.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.98.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

