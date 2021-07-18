Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 8,751 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $537,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 8,065 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 81.2% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $153,000. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $33.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,961,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. Equities analysts expect that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

In other news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 77,764 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $2,497,779.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,046,959.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

