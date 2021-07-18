Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 48,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.17% of AdvanSix at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,637,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,385,000 after purchasing an additional 308,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in AdvanSix by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,726,000 after buying an additional 43,518 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in AdvanSix by 236.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after buying an additional 398,315 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in AdvanSix in the first quarter worth approximately $4,887,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $29.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AdvanSix Inc. has a one year low of $11.15 and a one year high of $33.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a market cap of $819.34 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.81.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.55 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

