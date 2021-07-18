Stifel Financial Corp Acquires New Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 197,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,490.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 437,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 409,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,514 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 10,114 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter worth about $1,197,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,661.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 93,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,523.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 996,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after buying an additional 935,113 shares in the last quarter. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $8.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 105.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.