Stifel Financial Corp Acquires Shares of 54,423 Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 54,423 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,000. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.20% of Aemetis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $37,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $306,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis in the first quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Aemetis by 50.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares in the last quarter. 36.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aemetis alerts:

AMTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aemetis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Aemetis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

NASDAQ:AMTX opened at $9.25 on Friday. Aemetis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.79 and a twelve month high of $27.44. The company has a market capitalization of $290.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.97 and a beta of -0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.94.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $42.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.03 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aemetis, Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and fuels, and bio-chemicals company in North America and India. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of various technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It owns and operates an ethanol facility in the California Central Valley near Modesto; and a renewable chemical and advanced fuel production facility on the East Coast of India.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Aemetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aemetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.