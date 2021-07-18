Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 61.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,803 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Clean Harbors by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after buying an additional 129,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.80.

In other Clean Harbors news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total value of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Clean Harbors stock opened at $91.82 on Friday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

