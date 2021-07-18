Stifel Financial Corp Buys 8,607 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $43,133,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $20,030,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,979,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,336,000 after purchasing an additional 455,988 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 235.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 391,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,304,000 after purchasing an additional 274,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 336.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 355,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,720,000 after purchasing an additional 273,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.14 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

