Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Saia were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in Saia by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Saia by 2.9% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in Saia by 14.2% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Saia during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get Saia alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.77.

Shares of SAIA stock opened at $196.28 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.14 and a 12-month high of $249.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.31.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.