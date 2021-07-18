Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.06% of TechTarget worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in TechTarget by 134.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,042 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in TechTarget by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,440 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in TechTarget in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TechTarget alerts:

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce Levenson sold 6,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $435,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,069.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $70.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.39 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.30 million. On average, analysts predict that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TTGT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Sidoti started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.25.

TechTarget Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.