Stifel Financial Corp Grows Stock Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in ExlService in the first quarter worth $137,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.80. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.97 and a fifty-two week high of $109.85.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $261.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. On average, analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

EXLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Bank of America raised ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

In related news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.83 per share, for a total transaction of $267,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,399 shares in the company, valued at $2,606,545.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,925 shares of company stock valued at $949,792 and sold 22,900 shares valued at $2,263,980. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

