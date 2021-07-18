Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 66.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,375 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MTH. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 22,716 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meritage Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

MTH stock opened at $88.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17. Meritage Homes Co. has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.69.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $225,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,700 shares of company stock valued at $2,246,975. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Read More: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.