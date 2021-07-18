Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,761 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17,122 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Summit Materials by 973.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 735,944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,621,000 after acquiring an additional 667,354 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 55,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 13,629 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after buying an additional 33,782 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,833,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,365,000 after buying an additional 153,493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SUM opened at $32.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.11.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Summit Materials news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 82,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $2,848,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,612.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

