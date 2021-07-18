Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 88.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Atrion worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 184,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 93.7% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 27,878 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,905,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atrion by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,176 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,504,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Atrion by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,793,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Atrion by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRI opened at $610.12 on Friday. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $610.17.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

