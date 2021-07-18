Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.34 Million Stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.05% of Academy Sports and Outdoors worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $10,216,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,276,705,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 355.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 274,982 shares during the last quarter. 94.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Shares of ASO opened at $35.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a PE ratio of 9.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.05 and a 12 month high of $42.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.07.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.38.

In other news, Director 2006 Allstar Blocker L.P. Kkr sold 4,700 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total value of $296,241.00. Also, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $1,094,547.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,004.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,568,651 shares of company stock valued at $809,391,515 in the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.