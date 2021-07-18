Stifel Financial Corp Has $1.35 Million Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $4,076,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter worth $736,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE KOF opened at $53.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $89.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.84. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.2729 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.96%.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

