Stifel Financial Corp Invests $1.27 Million in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,362 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $697,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 204,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,984,329.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $27,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,352 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,648. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

JBL stock opened at $54.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.42 and a 12-month high of $58.95.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

