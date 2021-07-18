Stifel Financial Corp Lowers Stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 48.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.20.

Shares of RGA opened at $111.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.74. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $82.09 and a 12-month high of $134.93.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

