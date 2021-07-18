Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Stifel Financial worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SF. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,120,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,555,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,769,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,987,000 after acquiring an additional 891,299 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,333,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,731,000 after acquiring an additional 654,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after acquiring an additional 374,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

Shares of SF stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.12. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $31.05 and a 52 week high of $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.52.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th.

In related news, Director James M. Oates sold 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $1,372,800.00. Also, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $699,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.