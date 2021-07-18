Stifel Financial Corp Raises Holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.11% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF opened at $27.17 on Friday. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.06 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $1,741,924.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,440,692.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $64,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,782.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Lake Street Capital started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

The Chefs' Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

