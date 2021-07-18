Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,306,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,286,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 32.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 429,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after buying an additional 106,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 420,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,615,000 after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 389,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,027,000 after buying an additional 97,018 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,638,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.25.

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total value of $1,004,706.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold 10,909 shares of company stock valued at $2,508,633 in the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $216.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $219.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy Limited has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $265.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.