Stifel Financial Corp Sells 19,308 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,308 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 1,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 14,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Viavi Solutions by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 5,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $85,149.90. Also, Director Timothy Campos sold 30,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $509,140.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 184,739 shares of company stock worth $3,115,746 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NASDAQ:VIAV opened at $16.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.38 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.36 and a 1-year high of $18.14.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.53 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

