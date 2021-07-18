Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,739 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,526 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,739 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,599,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,559,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,419,000 after acquiring an additional 376,614 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kirby by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after acquiring an additional 264,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KEX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. G.Research lowered shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Kirby currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

NYSE:KEX opened at $57.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.05.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $496.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

