Stifel Financial Corp Sells 80,673 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,673 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dropbox by 652.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,713,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dropbox by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,837,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,769,000 after purchasing an additional 117,832 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Dropbox by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dropbox alerts:

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Dropbox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dropbox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.75.

In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 90,133 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $2,672,443.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David Henry Mack sold 14,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total transaction of $499,100.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 177,239 shares of company stock worth $5,212,397. 30.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $30.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a PE ratio of -50.25, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.90. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 12.59% and a positive return on equity of 43.70%. The company had revenue of $511.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Dropbox’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.