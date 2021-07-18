Stifel Financial Corp Sells 85,737 Shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 46.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 85,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Global Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 17,221,524 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $233,868,000 after purchasing an additional 467,052 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,405,000 after purchasing an additional 509,676 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,778,470 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,398,000 after purchasing an additional 47,433 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of América Móvil by 1,193.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,739,024 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $23,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,588 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of América Móvil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,326,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.21% of the company’s stock.

América Móvil stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28. The stock has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.28. América Móvil had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 36.20%. As a group, analysts predict that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from América Móvil’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. América Móvil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.57%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of América Móvil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. América Móvil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

