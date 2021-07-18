Stifel Financial Corp Takes $1.35 Million Position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 59,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in McAfee by 251.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. raised its holdings in McAfee by 30.0% during the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McAfee during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in McAfee during the first quarter worth $157,000. 30.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on McAfee from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McAfee from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McAfee from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $25.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.44. McAfee Corp. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $29.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.69.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.63 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. McAfee’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.