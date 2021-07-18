Stifel Financial Corp Trims Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 52.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,510 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,942 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,976,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,707,000 after acquiring an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. 5.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $45.30 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.86 and a 1 year high of $53.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 21.88%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

