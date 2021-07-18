StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 5,953 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,953 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $694,060.27.

NASDAQ SNEX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.66. 77,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42.

Get StoneX Group alerts:

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of StoneX Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its stake in StoneX Group by 23.6% during the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 359,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,483,000 after purchasing an additional 68,596 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in StoneX Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in StoneX Group during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 15.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.