StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint Sells 5,953 Shares

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,953 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $694,060.27.
NASDAQ SNEX traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.66. 77,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. StoneX Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $70.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.42.
StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Analysts forecast that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.
About StoneX Group
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
